BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4
May 12 Ferratum Oyj :
* Q1 year-on-year revenue up 44.2 percent to 33.2 million euro ($37.90 million)
* Q1 improved EBIT margin of 15.6 percent (Q1 2015: 11.2 percent)
* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) doubled to 5.2 million euro (Q1 2015: 2.6 million euro)
Q1 operating profit (EBIT) doubled to 5.2 million euro (Q1 2015: 2.6 million euro) ($1 = 0.8759 euros)
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.