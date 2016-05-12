May 12 Reti Telematiche Italiane SpA :

* Q1 revenue 12.4 million euros ($14.16 million) versus 9.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA growth of 48 pct to 3.4 million euros(2.3 million euros in 1Q 2015)

* Q1 net profit was 0.5 million euros , compared to euro 3.5 million in 1Q 2015

* The performance in the initial months of 2016 is in line with the 2016-2020 industrial plan