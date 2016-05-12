BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
May 12 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG
* Announces its arrival in Asia by acquiring GOGORILLA
* Announces its acquiring of Singapore-based cashless payment startup, GOGORILLA, for an undisclosed amount
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.