UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Attendo :
* Q1 operating profit (EBITA) increased by 5 pct to sek 197m (187)
* Q1 net sales increased by 3 percent to sek 2,472m (2,391)
* Adjusted for currency effects and deconsolidation of subsidiary Terveyden Tuottajat Oy (TT) net sales increased by 7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.