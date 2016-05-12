BRIEF-Camber Energy says has no immediate plans to fill vacant board seat
* Says company has no immediate plans to fill vacant board seat
May 12 AstraZeneca Plc :
* Selumetinib granted orphan drug designation in us
US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for investigational mek 1/ 2 inhibitor, selumetinib
Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4