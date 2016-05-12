May 12 Aldermore Group Plc

* Excellent loan origination; up by 43 pct to 814 mln stg (Q1 2015: 568 mln stg)

* Q1 business finance origination up by 18 pct to 272 mln stg(Q1 2015: 230 mln stg)

* Q1 buy-to-let origination very strong at 327 mln stg, up by 144 pct (Q1 2015: 134 mln stg)

* Q1 net loans to customers up by 0.4 bln stg or 6 pct to 6.5 mln stg (Dec. 31 2015: 6.1 bln stg)

* Cet1 capital ratio (1) of 11.5 pct (Dec. 31 2015: 11.8 pct)

* Have made an excellent start to year

* Market conditions in q1 of 2016 remain broadly consistent with those experienced last year

* Market conditions in q1 of 2016 remain broadly consistent with those experienced last year

* Confident of delivering on all of guidance we set out with our recent 2015 full year results