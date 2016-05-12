BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
May 12 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :
* Hikma reiterates guidance for 2016
* Continue to expect full year group revenue to be in range of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion
* Remain on track to deliver global injectables revenue growth in mid to high-single digits in 2016
* Continue to expect injectables core operating margin to return to a more normalised level of around 36 pct
* We expect branded revenue to be stronger in second half
* Continue to expect 2016 revenue for combined generics to be in range of $640 million to $670 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
* Nabriva Therapeutics to present data at eccmid supporting ongoing phase 3 clinical development program for lefamulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: