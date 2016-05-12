BRIEF-Bunge Ltd says CEO's total 2016 compensation was $11.2 mln
* Bunge Ltd says CEO Soren Schroder's total 2016 compensation was $11.2 million versus $10.8 million in 2015 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2orSsrw) Further company coverage:
May 12 Neovacs SA :
* Neovacs and Stellar Biotechnologies sign joint venture agreement to create Neostell
* JV owned 70 pct by Neovacs and 30 pct by Stellar Biotechnologies
* Beyond interest of 30 pct held by stellar , Neovacs has received 5 million euro for this project from public funding program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)