Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 LSI Software SA :
* Q1 revenue 7.2 million zlotys ($1.9 million) versus 6.2 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.0 million zlotys versus 672,000 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8752 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order