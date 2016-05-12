UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Preobrazhenskaya Baza Tralovogo Flota OJSC :
* Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 2.45 billion roubles ($37.71 million) versus 1.81 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 658.3 million roubles versus 514.1 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue to RAS of 6.31 billion roubles versus 3.88 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net profit to RAS of 1.23 billion roubles versus 301.4 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1rZbdCZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.9755 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.