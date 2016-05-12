May 12 Moody's on Brexit:
* Moody's - Brexit poses relatively modest risks for the
global insurance industry
* Moody's - Uk's potential exit from the EU would have only
a modest negative credit impact on global rated insurers with
sizable operations in the UK
* Moody's - More immediately, vote to leave EU would likely
lead to financial market volatility, which could hit insurers'
solvency II capital ratios
* Moody's - Hiring decisions, likely depress uk gdp growth
* Moody's - Would not expect changes to insurance
"passporting" rights to have profound implications for the
insurance industry overall
Source text - (bit.ly/1T6JYks)
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar)