Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Caperio Holding AB :
* Q1 revenue 178.8 million Swedish crowns ($21.96 million) versus 139.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 0.5 million crowns versus loss 1.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1434 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order