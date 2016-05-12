Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Unified Factory SA :
* Signs a letter of intent (LOI) with a partner and launches negotiations to set up a company in the United States to introduce technological solutions concerning Customer Service Automation to the Canadian and US markets
* The name of the partner will not be disclosed until a cooperation agreement has been signed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order