Fed approves Nordea Bank's application for New York branch
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it has approved Nordea Bank AG's application to establish a bank branch in New York.
May 12 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :
* Board member, Gert Asmussen, sold on May 11 total of 1,000 Ringkjoebing Landbobank shares at value of 1.4 million Danish crowns ($214,767)
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition