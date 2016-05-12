UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Nordic Leisure AB :
* Q1 operating revenue 52.4 million Swedish crowns ($6.43 million) versus 22.6 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 2.6 million crowns versus profit 0.4 million crowns year ago Source text: bit.ly/1OoMPQe Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1546 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.