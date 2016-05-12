BRIEF-Mattersight Corp files for sale of 5.3 mln shares by selling stockholders
* Mattersight Corp- files for sale of 5.3 million shares by selling stockholders Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
May 12 Euromicron Communication Communication and Control Technology AG :
* Subsidiary MICROSENS enters into strategic partnership with Avaya Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.