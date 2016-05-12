Fed approves Nordea Bank's application for New York branch
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it has approved Nordea Bank AG's application to establish a bank branch in New York.
May 12 Swiss Life Holding Ag
* CFO says after good month of april, expect to catch up in the second quarter -analyst call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition