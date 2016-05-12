US STOCKS-Wall St falls as investors weigh global risks, bank results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 12 EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy:
* says sees north america and china as areas of development to compensate for lacklustre europe
* says group would lose all credibility in new nuclear markets without hinkley point project
* says capital increase to be launched by early 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK/RIYADH, April 13 More than two dozen U.S. insurers affiliated with Travelers Cos have sued two Saudi banks, companies affiliated with Osama bin Laden's family, and several charities for at least $4.2 billion over the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.