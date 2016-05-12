Fed approves Nordea Bank's application for New York branch
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it has approved Nordea Bank AG's application to establish a bank branch in New York.
May 12 Lifco Publ AB
* Q1 net sales increased by 17.3 per cent to SEK 2,051 (1,748) million
* Q1 net sales grew organically by 8.9 per cent
* Q1 EBITA increased by 13.3 per cent to SEK 274 (242) million
* Says have significant financial scope for new acquisitions as net debt in relation to EBITDA is at lower end of range of our objective, which is a net debt of two to three times EBITDA For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it has approved Nordea Bank AG's application to establish a bank branch in New York.
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition