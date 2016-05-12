May 12 Lifco Publ AB

* Q1 net sales increased by 17.3 per cent to SEK 2,051 (1,748) million

* Q1 net sales grew organically by 8.9 per cent

* Q1 EBITA increased by 13.3 per cent to SEK 274 (242) million

* Says have significant financial scope for new acquisitions as net debt in relation to EBITDA is at lower end of range of our objective, which is a net debt of two to three times EBITDA