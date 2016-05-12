Fed approves Nordea Bank's application for New York branch
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it has approved Nordea Bank AG's application to establish a bank branch in New York.
May 12 Borgestad ASA :
* Borgestad and its unit Borgestad Industries AS sell 2,550 shares in Istrail Invest AS (representing 50 pct of the shares)
* Buyer is Fabrikkgata 4 AS
* Purchase price for shares in Istrail Invest is 18.3 million Norwegian crowns ($2.26 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1061 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it has approved Nordea Bank AG's application to establish a bank branch in New York.
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition