May 12 Borgestad ASA :

* Borgestad and its unit Borgestad Industries AS sell 2,550 shares in Istrail Invest AS (representing 50 pct of the shares)

* Buyer is Fabrikkgata 4 AS

* Purchase price for shares in Istrail Invest is 18.3 million Norwegian crowns ($2.26 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1061 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)