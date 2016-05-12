UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Browar Czarnkow SA :
* Q1 revenue 1.7 million zlotys ($438,054) versus 1.9 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net loss of 1.3 million zlotys versus loss of 290,966 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8808 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.