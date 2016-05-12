May 12 Restaurant Group Plc :

* Says 73.17 percent shareholders present at the AGM voted to approve directors' remuneration report

* Says low support reflects concerns of investors in respect of termination arrangements for Alan Jackson and level of executive director annual bonus awards for 2015

* Remuneration committee will carry out a detailed review of all of feedback received Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)