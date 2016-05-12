May 12 Ciel Textile Ltd :

* Quarter ended march 2016 group revenue of 2.38 billion rupees versus 2.04 billion rupees year ago

* Qtrly group profit before taxation of 110.5 million rupees versus 129.8 million rupees year ago

* Says for last quarter of current financial year, profitability is expected to be lower than corresponding quarter of last year