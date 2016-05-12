Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Briox AB
* Q1 operating loss 6.9 million Swedish crowns ($845,557) versus loss 4.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net sales 393,000 crowns versus 181,000 crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1603 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order