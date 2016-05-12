BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 Starwood Hotels:
* Says Starwood Stockholders Own Approximately 55 pct of the Outstanding Shares Of ILG
* Starwood hotels says completed a series of transactions with Interval Leisure Group and certain of its units involving vacation ownership business
* Starwood Hotels says separation of the Vistana Vacation ownership business from other businesses
* Owned subsidiary of ILG
* Diluted basis
* Starwood Hotels says Starwood and Vistana entered into a noncompetition agreement for a period of ten years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
