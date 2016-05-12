UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Bolzoni SpA :
* Q1 total revenue 33.9 million euros ($38.62 million) versus 34.1 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net profit 0.2 million euros versus 2.3 million euros a year ago
* CEO Roberto Scotti, commenting on Q1, says: "The increase of costs is mainly related to non-current expenses regarding Hyster-Yale operation" Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.