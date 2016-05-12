May 12 Debenhams Plc

* Restructuring of Irish business

* Directors of unit Debenhams Retail (Ireland) have applied to high court in Dublin seeking appointment of an interim examiner

* Debenhams (Ireland) applied for examinership with aim of restructuring operations to create competitive and sustainable business in Ireland

* Decision reflects disproportionately high operating costs, such as above-market rents and other overheads.