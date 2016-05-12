BRIEF-Marathon Partners says intents to vote against co's directors at annual meeting
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
May 12 Unity Bank Plc :
* FY 2015 net interest income of 43.09 billion naira versus 45.45 billion naira year ago
* FY profit before tax 2.34 billion naira versus 13.64 billion naira a year ago Source : bit.ly/1R01BMZ Further company coverage:
* Ontario's Sousa says looking at a number of alternatives (Adds comments made to reporters by Ontario finance minister)