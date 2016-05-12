BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $115 mln
* G1 Therapeutics Inc says it has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “GTHX”
May 12 Boule Diagnostics AB :
* Q1 net sales 84.4 million Swedish crowns ($10.34 million) versus 75.3 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 8.4 million crowns versus 8.9 million crowns year ago Source text: bit.ly/1ZJ1ega Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1599 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Nawal Ouzren as new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)