Fed approves Nordea Bank's application for New York branch
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it has approved Nordea Bank AG's application to establish a bank branch in New York.
May 12 Westgrund AG :
* Q1 FFO I doubled to 6.6 million euros ($7.53 million)
* Q1 EBIT up 18.6 percent at 9.8 million euros
* Increased Q1 total output by 9.1 percent to 25.3 million euros
* Q1 revenues increased by 9.5 percent to 15.8 million euros (comparable prior year period: 14.4 million euros)
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition