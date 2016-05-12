BRIEF-RAIT Financial Trust revises alternative minimum tax adjustment percentage of 2016 dividends
May 12 Las Vegas Sands Corp :
* On may 11, Nevada Gaming Control board filed complaint against co alleging certain violations of Nevada Gaming Control Act
* Agreed to pay a fine in amount of $2 million
* Agreed to pay a fine in amount of $2 million
* Complaint related to company's previously announced administrative settlement with sec of April 7, 2016
* Capital Power announces closing of the 284 megawatt contracted thermal portfolio acquisition from Veresen Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: