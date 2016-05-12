May 12 Las Vegas Sands Corp :

* On may 11, Nevada Gaming Control board filed complaint against co alleging certain violations of Nevada Gaming Control Act

* Agreed to pay a fine in amount of $2 million

* Complaint related to company's previously announced administrative settlement with sec of April 7, 2016