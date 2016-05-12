BRIEF-RAIT Financial Trust revises alternative minimum tax adjustment percentage of 2016 dividends
* RAIT Financial Trust revises alternative minimum tax adjustment percentage of 2016 dividends
May 12 Amazon.com Inc
May 12 Amazon.com Inc

* Handmade at Amazon has introduced new product categories of handmade items including accessories, baby and toys & games
* Capital Power announces closing of the 284 megawatt contracted thermal portfolio acquisition from Veresen Inc