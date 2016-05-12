BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 Caudan Development Ltd :
* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 group profit before income tax of 2.2 million rupees versus loss of 592,000 rupees year ago
* Qtrly group revenue of 115.1 million rupees versus 116 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/1UVbbHY Further company coverage:
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: