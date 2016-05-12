May 12 Rovio

* Rovio entertainment: rovio and alibaba group establish partnership ahead of the angry birds movie

* Agreement with alibaba covers consumer product licensing with top international brands and exclusive online retail in china

* As part of agreement, alibaba is exclusive online retail partner in china for angry birds movie

* Most of products will be on sale or pre-order by may 20

* Alibaba will integrate its platforms including tmall, tmall magic box, youku tudou and uc browser to launch a series of marketing activities