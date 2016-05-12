BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Rovio
* Rovio entertainment: rovio and alibaba group establish partnership ahead of the angry birds movie
* Agreement with alibaba covers consumer product licensing with top international brands and exclusive online retail in china
* As part of agreement, alibaba is exclusive online retail partner in china for angry birds movie
* Most of products will be on sale or pre-order by may 20
* Alibaba will integrate its platforms including tmall, tmall magic box, youku tudou and uc browser to launch a series of marketing activities
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC