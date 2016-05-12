May 12 Medley Management Inc

* Total assets under management were $5.0 billion as of march 31, 2016

* Core net income per share was $0.13 for q1 2016

* Qtrly gaap net loss attributable to medley management inc was $0.01 per share

* Qtrly total revenues $17.6 million versus $25.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $19.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S