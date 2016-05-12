BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Medley Management Inc
* Total assets under management were $5.0 billion as of march 31, 2016
* Core net income per share was $0.13 for q1 2016
* Qtrly gaap net loss attributable to medley management inc was $0.01 per share
* Qtrly total revenues $17.6 million versus $25.5 million
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC