May 12 Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* Subsidiary Kapsch Trafficcom Australia Pty Ltd has been contracted by state of Queensland to deliver tolling roadside system for Toowoomba second range crossing (TSRC) project in Queensland

* Contract comprises supply and operation for 10 years of roadside system for TSRC, and is valued at around 6 million euros (A$9 million) Source text: bit.ly/1TRl4E3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)