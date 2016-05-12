Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Kapsch Trafficcom AG :
* Subsidiary Kapsch Trafficcom Australia Pty Ltd has been contracted by state of Queensland to deliver tolling roadside system for Toowoomba second range crossing (TSRC) project in Queensland
* Contract comprises supply and operation for 10 years of roadside system for TSRC, and is valued at around 6 million euros (A$9 million) Source text: bit.ly/1TRl4E3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order