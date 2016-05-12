May 12 Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat aims to return to regular dividend payouts and looks to pay it out from its 2016 profit, Chief Financial Officer Tomasz Szelag told reporters on Thursday.

* The company will also be able to pay off some of its debt, Szelag said, adding that its net debt to EBITDA ratio would likely fall to 3.2 from the 3.34 at the end of the first quarter. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)