May 12 Mediclin AG :

* In Q1 of 2016, group sales of 141.9 million euros ($161.75 million) were 5.3 million euros or 3.9 percent higher compared to value of Q1 2015

* Q1 group EBIT amounted to 1.7 million euros and was thus 0.1 million euros higher than previous year's value

* Good start into 2016 financial year indicates that sales and earnings targets for group and segments can be achieved