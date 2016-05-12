BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $115 mln
* G1 Therapeutics Inc says it has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “GTHX”
May 12 Mediclin AG :
* In Q1 of 2016, group sales of 141.9 million euros ($161.75 million) were 5.3 million euros or 3.9 percent higher compared to value of Q1 2015
* Q1 group EBIT amounted to 1.7 million euros and was thus 0.1 million euros higher than previous year's value
* Good start into 2016 financial year indicates that sales and earnings targets for group and segments can be achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Nawal Ouzren as new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)