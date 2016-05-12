BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
* JC PenneY postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Wynnefield Capital:
* Omega Protein calls Wynnefield nominee Clarke "well qualified," nominates him to board; Wynnefield to file proxy in near future
* Wynnefield Capital says "believes that urgent change is needed on Omega's board"
* Wynnefield Capital says has an approximate 7.9 pct ownership interest in Omega Protein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oEn8Iu) Further company coverage: