May 12 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA :

* Poland's PKO said on Thursday the financial regulator KNF recommended the bank witholds at least 50 percent of 2015 profit, PKO said in a statement.

* Last year, PKO earned a net profit of 2.6 billion zlotys ($669.76 million).