Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Reply SpA :
* Q1 revenue 186.3 million euros ($212.21 million) versus 169.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 22.5 million euros versus 20.5 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order