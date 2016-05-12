Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
May 12 SBM Holdings Ltd:
* Says that it has resolved at its meeting held on May 12 , to proceed with reverse share split, where it will consolidate its shares at a ratio of 10:1
* Says proposed reverse share split will have no effect on the share capital of SBMH Source: bit.ly/1NrscIl
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting