BRIEF-JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales- CNBC
May 12 Cargotec Oyj :
* Kalmar to expand its Ottawa site in Kansas, USA
* Ottawa plant is focusing on assembly of Kalmar Ottawa terminal tractors for Americas region
* AT&T Inc - in relation to successful bid for Spectrum, a refund in amount of $1.4 billion is expected from FCC