Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
May 12 Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA :
* Q1 net revenues 254.8 million euros ($290.34 million) versus 249.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net loss from continuing operations 1.8 million euros versus loss 3.7 million euros a year ago Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, April 13 T-Mobile US Inc bid $8 billion and Dish Network Corp $6.2 billion to win the bulk of broadcast airwaves spectrum for sale in a government auction, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday.