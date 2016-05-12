May 12 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Says has entered into privately negotiated purchase and
exchange agreements
* From May 5 through May 11, has issued or agreed to issue
28.1 million shares of common stock
* Says under exchange agreements it has and will exchange
shares of the co's common stock for certain of its outstanding
senior notes
* Shares will be exchanged for certain senior notes due 2037
; senior notes due 2017; and senior notes due 2038, and
floating rate senior notes due 2019
* To issue common shares in exchange for notes due in the
years 2037, 2017, 2038, 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)