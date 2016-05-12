BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $115 mln
* G1 Therapeutics Inc says it has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “GTHX”
May 12 Stada CFO on conference call with analysts:
* Stada says very confident of reaching target for 2016 adj net profit of at least 170 million eur
* Stada says expects german generics business to show roughly same trends in q2 as in q1 Further company coverage:
* Appoints Nawal Ouzren as new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)