May 12 NH Hotel Group SA :

* Says launches its NH Collection brand in Germany

* Says NH Collection Berlin Friedrichstrasse, NH Collection Frankfurt City, NH Collection Hamburg City and NH Collection Dresden Altmarkt are its first four hotels under the brand in Germany

* At least one more NH Collection opening is scheduled for 2016: NH Collection Koln Mediapark to be officially inaugurated on June 1

