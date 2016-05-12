Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Dada SpA :
* Q1 net profit 0.1 million euros ($113,940.00) versus 11,000 euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 16.8 million euros versus 16.0 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order