May 12 Elite Asset Management Ltd :
* Buys 60 percent in Thermo Power Finland Oy
* Price is not disclosed
* Transaction is epxected to have no signifcant impact on 2016 results
* Shares are bought for subsidiary Elite Sijoitus Oy
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting