Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
May 12 P.O.L.I.C.Y Ltd :
* Qtrly company profit before taxation 14.8 million rupees versus loss of 11.3 million rupees a year ago
* Quarter ended march 2016 company income of 17.6 million rupees versus loss of 11.0 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/1TcwDWs Further company coverage:
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting